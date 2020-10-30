Today is National Candy Corn Day (I Love ‘Em)

I'm an insulin dependent diabetic so I know this is strange that I'm typing about candy, but I do have a small piece every once in a while. And I do love me some candy corn. I would say that about 40% of you are throwing up in your mouth a bit right now. It's probably the most hated, best candy ever.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

dm-evans

I've heard the reason for hating the yellow, orange and white cones. "I don't like the taste." "I don't like the texture." "They just look gross." Yeah, well I like the little triangles. Their taste is great. It's the perfect blend of hardened sugar and food coloring.

arinahabich

To take the candy corn up to warrior status, there are some candy corn flavored pumpkins. These guys taste just like candy corn but are shaped like pumpkins complete with a green stem and some even have "scary" faces.

Yummy!

I'm sorry, not sorry, for this brief bit of yuck for some of you. I just had to boast my fandom for those sweet goodies. So if this spooky season, you get some packages of the orange, yellow and white triangles or pumpkins and are grossed out, don't throw them out, send them to Michael Gibson, 3810 Brookside Dr., Tyler, Texas, 75701. I will gladly take them.

Maya Kovacheva Photography

Happy Halloween, friends.