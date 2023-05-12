Tomato Fest Is A Weeklong Celebration Of The Tomato In Jacksonville, Texas

Get our free mobile app

Get ready to eat tomatoes, shop tomatoes, be entertained with tomato competitions and so much more during the 39th annual Jacksonville Tomato Fest.

Jacksonville, Texas is tomato country in East Texas. Drive through this small East Texas town and you'll see huge cement tomato replicas painted to represent businesses, schools, organizations, and ones that look like giant tomatoes. This will be the 39th year that Jacksonville will be celebrating the fruit (technically) that is most commonly used as a vegetable.

The 39th annual Jacksonville Tomato Fest will be happening throughout Jacksonville June 5th - 10th. This is more than a one-day weekend festival, Tomato Fest has events happening all week long that will be topped off with a huge street festival/fair and wrap up with a street dance at Chili's.

Among the events scheduled during the week:

fishing tournament

Mr. & Miss Tomato Fest Pageant

dodgeball challenge

salsa contest

glow run and block party

soccer tournament

Saturday is the big day for the Jacksonville Tomato Fest. Nearly 350 vendors will be taking over Commerce St. showcasing their homemade tomato dishes, arts, crafts, business information, and much more. Plus, it can't be a festival without food. There will be plenty of food vendors on site so you can feed your craving for fair food and more.

Check out these many special events happening Saturday, June 10th:

farmers market

Kids Zone

motorcycle show

youth talent contest

tomato eating contest

tomato packing contest

car show

got talent contest

tennis tournament

Plus, there will be music and live entertainment as you stroll up and down Commerce Street. Although the festival ends at 3 p.m. that doesn't mean the fun is over because the focus will shift over to Chili's for the Chili's Street Dance.

The street dance will happen at Chili's on Jackson St. from 7p - 11p and will feature music from Jarrett Zoch, Lauren Alexander, Paul Shafer & 6 Miles to Mixon

For more specific details on participating in the tournaments (fishing, dodgeball, soccer and tennis), the glow run, car or motorcycle show, or any of the tomato-themed contests, visit the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce website because it is loaded with all the details and specifics.

