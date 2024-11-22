Popular All-Natural Kid Toothpaste Contaminated: Bacteria, Black Mold

Consumers in Texas and across the U.S. are being warned that a toothpaste brand has potentially been contaminated with bacteria and a "black mold-like" substance.

During an inspection of a Tom’s of Maine manufacturing facility by the FDA, “significant violations,” including bacteria in the water that is used to make the company's toothpaste. There was also a black “mold-like” substance discovered on the equipment.

Bacteria, Black Mold Found in Toothpaste

Tom's of Maine's Simply White Clean Mint Paste was found to contain dangerous bacteria during the inspection this year.

The warning letter was sent to Colgate-Palmolive and was released on Tuesday. The letter describes how microorganisms were found in water samples and finished toothpaste products during a May inspection.

However, to date, none of the products are currently under recall and the company has maintained that its final product is safe for consumers.

In a statement sent to NBC News, the company said:

“Tom’s is committed to making safe and effective natural products for our consumers, and to maintaining the trust in our brand. We have always tested finished goods before they leave our control, and we remain fully confident in the safety and quality of the toothpaste we make."

Tom's of Maine boasts that its products are all-natural including toothpaste, deodorant, body care, and baby care products. The company has been committed to quality for more than 40 years.

The company's products are sourced and derived from nature and are free of artificial flavors, fragrances, colors, sweeteners, and preservatives. The products are not tested on animals.

