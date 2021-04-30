Top 10 Terrible Gift Ideas for Mother’s Day

Get our free mobile app

Mother's Day is coming up very soon. If you've already done your shopping and have your plans set, you're probably ahead of the rest of the kids and dads out there. Most of us will be (or should be) taking care of that this week. If that's you, and you are on the fence about what to get - allow me to help steer you away from a bad decision with serious repercussions.

Let's face it, there are a lot of gifts that would be great for mom. There are only a hand-full of guaranteed stinkers. That's what this list is about. Basically, if you have been thinking that something on this list would be perfect, you're just terrible at buying presents. That's OK! We'll get through this together, and you're probably great at other things!

Before we get into this, just know that there is one exception to the rules: If mom has specifically asked for something I have listed below (and I mean she said the words, "please get me _______ for Mother's Day) then you have the green light. If not, steer clear of these gifts if you want to be happy. Because if momma ain't happy, ain't nobody happy.

10 Gifts Mom Doesn't Want For Mother's Day There are a lot of great gift ideas for mom this year, but these are not them. If one of these items is on your list of possible Mother's Day gifts - you might want to go back to the drawing board.