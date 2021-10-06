Top 10: These Are Texas’ Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums

There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns. In fact as of last year, Texas is only second to Florida (by two players) as the state with the most players in the NFL.

Where I graduated high school we shared our football stadium with our crosstown rivals, and quite unimpressively there were only bleachers on one side of the field. I'll tell you this, it's kinda awkward yelling obscenities about an opposing player only to find out their mom is sitting right next to you.

That's not something you'll have to worry about at these stadiums though.

Texas is home to many impressive high school football stadiums, and the price tags on the 10 biggest range from a staggering $38 million to an even more staggering $72 million. Interestingly, the stadium with the largest capacity only comes in at No. 4 on the list. And the stadium taking the top spot actually holds less fans than all but the stadium in the 10th spot.

Any guesses which school lands at No. 1? You may be surprised. Let's dive into it, the ten most expensive high school football stadiums according to Click2Houston.

10. Planet Ford Stadium

District: Spring ISD

Opened: 2019

Cost: $38 million

Capacity: 8,000

9. Challenger Columbia Stadium

District: Clear Creek ISD

Opened: 2016

Cost: $39 million

Capacity: 10,000

8. Freedom Field

District: Alvin ISD

Opened: 2018

Cost: $41.4 million

Capacity: 10,000

7. Memorial Stadium

District: Beaumont ISD

Opened: 2010

Cost: $47.3 million

Capacity: 10,600

6. Children’s Health Stadium

District: Prosper ISD

Opened: 2019

Cost: $48 million

Capacity: 12,000

5. Woodforest Bank Stadium

District: Conroe ISD

Opened: 2008

Cost: $49 million

Capacity: 10,000

4. Eagle Stadium

District: Allen ISD

Opened: 2012

Cost: $60 million

Capacity: 18,000

3. McKinney ISD Stadium

District: McKinney ISD

Year opened: 2018

Cost: $70 million

Capacity: 12,000

2. Legacy Stadium

District: Katy ISD

Year opened: 2017

Cost: $70.3 million

Capacity: 12,000

1. Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

District: Cy-Fair ISD

Year opened: 2006

Cost: $84 million

Capacity: 9,500