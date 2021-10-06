Top 10: These Are Texas’ Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums
There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns. In fact as of last year, Texas is only second to Florida (by two players) as the state with the most players in the NFL.
Where I graduated high school we shared our football stadium with our crosstown rivals, and quite unimpressively there were only bleachers on one side of the field. I'll tell you this, it's kinda awkward yelling obscenities about an opposing player only to find out their mom is sitting right next to you.
That's not something you'll have to worry about at these stadiums though.
Texas is home to many impressive high school football stadiums, and the price tags on the 10 biggest range from a staggering $38 million to an even more staggering $72 million. Interestingly, the stadium with the largest capacity only comes in at No. 4 on the list. And the stadium taking the top spot actually holds less fans than all but the stadium in the 10th spot.
Any guesses which school lands at No. 1? You may be surprised. Let's dive into it, the ten most expensive high school football stadiums according to Click2Houston.
10. Planet Ford Stadium
District: Spring ISD
Opened: 2019
Cost: $38 million
Capacity: 8,000
9. Challenger Columbia Stadium
District: Clear Creek ISD
Opened: 2016
Cost: $39 million
Capacity: 10,000
8. Freedom Field
District: Alvin ISD
Opened: 2018
Cost: $41.4 million
Capacity: 10,000
7. Memorial Stadium
District: Beaumont ISD
Opened: 2010
Cost: $47.3 million
Capacity: 10,600
6. Children’s Health Stadium
District: Prosper ISD
Opened: 2019
Cost: $48 million
Capacity: 12,000
5. Woodforest Bank Stadium
District: Conroe ISD
Opened: 2008
Cost: $49 million
Capacity: 10,000
4. Eagle Stadium
District: Allen ISD
Opened: 2012
Cost: $60 million
Capacity: 18,000
3. McKinney ISD Stadium
District: McKinney ISD
Year opened: 2018
Cost: $70 million
Capacity: 12,000
2. Legacy Stadium
District: Katy ISD
Year opened: 2017
Cost: $70.3 million
Capacity: 12,000
1. Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
District: Cy-Fair ISD
Year opened: 2006
Cost: $84 million
Capacity: 9,500