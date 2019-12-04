Country music's Christmas songs are like side dishes at your fancy holiday dinner. Most country fans reach for the standards, but a few will always prefer those specialty treats. Others you may simply put up with to be polite.

You'll find all of those types of songs — and more — on this list of the Top 50 Country Christmas songs ever. Remember, even if you can't stand it, there is someone nearby whose Christmas won't be complete until they hear their favorite on radio. Click the playlist above for a complimentary playlist of songs, including several Taste of Country originals.

This list of the top country Christmas songs was compiled by blending staff opinion, reader feedback and airplay and sales data (when available). In 2020 we refreshed this list to include new Christmas releases by stars like Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, Blake Shelton and more, but the heart of the list is still songs performed by George Strait, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton and Brenda Lee.

Songs that have become as dependable as Grandma's gravy find their way to the top of this list. Other hits by newer artists like Kacey Musgraves can be found too, but an ability to transcend generations is necessary for a song to be called the best. Is your favorite country Christmas song included? Let us know either way on Twitter.

Drinking Christmas songs, romantic Christmas songs, rowdy Christmas songs and spiritual Christmas songs all make this list of the best country Christmas songs. Serve yourself up as many helpings as you like.