Top 5 Shania Twain Music Videos
Shania Twain, one of the world's best-selling artists, is the whole package: an enviable singing voice, sassy personality, gorgeous looks and top-notch country-pop hits. The now-55-year-old shines in everything she does, from releasing diamond-certified albums to holding down a critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency ... and even carrying the Olympic torch!
Since her debut record in 1993, which went on to be certified platinum six years later due to her success, Twain's fought hard for her career. Her zeal for performing is shown in her live shows and in her music videos, the latter of which have won her many awards and accolades.
There are many, many music videos by Twain to choose from, but the following are The Boot's five favorites:
"You're Still the One"
"Steamy" is the adjective evoked while watching Twain's "You're Still the One" music video. The singer is shown on the beach at night throughout most of the clip, and her wet hair and seductive gazes are just the beginning. Male model John Devoe, who later appeared in Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much" video, is filmed lounging in a bathtub ... and his abs may be a big reason that this clip was Twain's first video to be played on non-country-specific stations such as MTV and VH1. A beach, a bathtub and two attractive people -- need we say more?
"Any Man of Mine"
The music video for "Any Man of Mine," shot in Santa Ynez, Calif., is one of the few clips in which Twain looks like a quintessential country girl. Donning casual jeans, a denim jacket and her signature midriff top, the singer rides horses, drives a truck and explains just what she wants in a man. "Any Man of Mine" was Twain's first No. 1 single, and the video has been viewed over 26 million times. Gorgeous scenery, the sexy singer and a fantastic song make this music video easy on the eyes and ears.
"I'm Gonna Getcha Good"
The "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" music video was shot in London and set in a dystopian futuristic setting -- and it reminds us of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, as it features plenty of stoic gazes, lots of leather and lots of action. In the clip, Twain lets her fierce side loose, riding a motorcycle, battling with robots and showing off her killer figure in skintight catsuits.
"That Don't Impress Me Much"
Not even Brad Pitt can impress Twain, but the "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video certainly got the attention of country fans. It was filmed in the Mojave Desert and directed by Paul Boyd in 1998. Twain's love for leopard is shown in her ultra-sensual outfit, and in the clip, she rejects men who approach her via all sorts of transportation, including a Chevy Bel Air, a motorcycle, and Army jeep, a tanker truck and a Friesian horse. The girl knows what she wants -- and she's impressed by nothing less!
"Man! I Feel Like a Woman"
Twain's Grammy-winning "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" video was shot in New York City and debuted in 1999. If you remember English rocker Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" music video, Twain's version is a role reversal, complete with male models, dark hair and seductive (but rather blank) expressions. It is certainly one of her most entertaining videos, and throughout the four-minute clip, Twain strips down to the bare essentials, showing why she's a sex symbol as well as a country-pop superstar.