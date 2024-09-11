The Fastest Ways To Annoy A Friendly Texan Right Now

Texans are a proud people with proud traditions. There's pretty much a right way and a wrong way to do everything -- and if you're wrong weren't not too shy about letting you know it.

Most of the time we are a fairly laid back people, but there are without a doubt a few ways to get us fired up. Here are The Top Ways To Annoy Friendly Texans Today Right Now

Calling a "coke" a "soda pop," or "pop." There's only two ways to refer to that sugary drink you're enjoying with your lunch, it's either "iced tea" or "a coke." Of course you can pick which coke you want, I prefer Dr Pepper.

Double dipping. While this is something that would annoy any civilized person, regardless of which region they grew up in always bears repeating.

When driving down the loop in any Texas city or town, or any backroad in between there's one way to really anger any Texan: change lanes without signaling. Use your blinkin' turn signal, folks.

And while were on the subject another sure fire way to grind a Texan's gears: just a crusin' in that left lane on I20 all the way to Dallas. You stay in the right lane except to pass, it's not hard to remember. There's nothing more annoying than having to pass someone using the right lane.

Ok, here's the full list:

Top 14 Ways to Annoy a Friendly East Texan Most of the time we are a fairly laid back people, but there are, without a doubt, a few ways to get us fired up. Here are The Top 14 Ways To Annoy a Friendly East Texan Today.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Cody Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.\