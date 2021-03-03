Tops in Texas: James Lann, Aaron Watson, & David Adam Byrnes

Entering the third month of 2021, the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has announced the Lone Star State will be open for business at full capacity next week -- a welcomed change for touring acts and live music fans. Also coming into March only Randy Rogers Band or Aaron Watson have reached No. 1 this year, can that change this week?

James Lann, Kin Faux and David Adam Byrnes are all primed and ready to take over on top, but are any up for the task? Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Chad Cooke Band - Bringing Country Back

9. Dustin Sonnier - Missin' You Mississippi

8. Josh Abbott Band - Settle Me Down

7. Teague Brothers Band - Fingers and Thumbs

6. Randy Rogers Band - Drinkin' Money

5. Darrin Morris Band - I Will

4. Kin Faux - Honky Tonk in Heaven

3. David Adam Byrnes - Old School

2. James Lann - Devil's Red Hot Sauce

1. Aaron Watson - Silverado Saturday Night

Song rankings compiled by CDX Traction - Texas.