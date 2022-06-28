Jon Wolfe Heads to Nashville for Much Deserved Grand Ole Opry Debut

For folks who love real, traditional country music and hard core boot scootin’ and high-energy live performances Jon Wolfe has been a go-to act in the Texas scene for over a decade. And now The Natural Man will be taking his style of country music to The Grand Ole Opry.

This is great news for our good pal, who'll be making his debut on the legendary Grand Ole Opry Friday, September 9, 2022.

“The thought of standing on the same stage as the legends that have paved the way for me to do what I do is almost beyond words for me,” says Wolfe. “From Hank Williams to George Jones to Garth Brooks and every legend in between that has sculpted Country Music, it’s hard to believe I’ll be stepping on the most historic and respected stage that they once have. I take this moment in my career with the ultimate gratitude and awe – I just hope I can make them proud! This is definitely one of those moments that I know I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck. It features interviews with the scene's biggest acts including Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, Aaron Watson, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Josh Abbott, Jon Wolfe, and many more.

If you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt music, check out the Radio Texas, LIVE! app available on ANDROID or IOS. The music sounds great during the week at work, or when you're relaxing hard on the weekend.

"The Grand Ole Opry is a weekly American country music stage concert in Nashville, Tennessee, founded on November 28, 1925, by George D. Hay as a one-hour radio "barn dance" on WSM. Currently owned and operated by Opry Entertainment, it is the longest-running radio broadcast in US history"