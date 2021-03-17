Three and a half months into 2021 and, so far this year, only Randy Rogers Band, Aaron Watson, and Kin Faux have reached the top of Texas radio. Can the guys in Kin Faux keep it that way or Darrin Morris Band, Teague Brothers Band, or maybe Josh Abbott Band become the fourth act to get to No. 1 this year. All are ready to take over on top, but are any up for the task? Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Aaron Watson - Silverado Saturday Night

9. Deryl Dodd - Outside Looking In

8. Dustin Sonnier - Missin' You Mississippi

7. David Adam Byrnes - Old School

6. Chad Cooke Band - Bringing Country Back

5. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

4. Josh Abbott Band - Settle Me Down

3. Teague Brothers Band - Fingers and Thumbs

2. Darrin Morris Band - I Will

1. Kin Faux - Honky Tonk in Heaven

