Tops In Texas: Can Aaron Watson Finally Replace Wade & Randy at No. 1

After 4,759 weeks at No. 1, will Wade and Randy finally be replaced atop Texas radio? The dynamic duo shot up to No. 1 a couple months ago and then decided that they like it up there, and weren't leaving... Ever. But their run ended this week with a big push from The Honky Tonk Kid.

The latest from Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, "Hold My Beer" flew up the chart fast, and stayed there since May. An epic stay that has finally come to an end. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Triston Marez with Ronnie Dunn - Where The Neon Lies

9. Micky and the Motorcars - Rodeo Girl

8. Jon Stork - If You Can Dance

7. Casey Donahew - Queen for a Night

6. Kylie Frey & Randy Houser - Horses in Heaven

5. David Adam Byrnes - Signs

4. Clay Hollis - Anybody Lovin' You

3. Mike Ryan - Can Down

2. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Hold My Beer

1. Aaron Watson - Boots

Big congratulations to Aaron Watson, whose song "Boots" hits No. 1 after just nine weeks on the chart. Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

