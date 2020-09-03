Tops in Texas: Aaron Watson, Cody Jinks, & Jon Wolfe

Can Cody Jinks keep his latest single "Ain't a Train" at No. 1 for another week? To make it six weeks straight, he'll have to hold off Jon Wolfe, Aaron Watson, and Mike Ryan. Gonna be tough, let's see where everyone stacks up this week on Texas radio.

10. James Lann - Everydayers

9. Stoney LaRue featuring Tanya Tucker - Meet In The Middle

8. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

7. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

6. William Clark Green - Poor

5. Curtis Grimes - Little Bit

4. Jon Wolfe - Feels Like Country Music

3. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

2. Cody Jinks - Ain't a Train

1. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

