Tops in Texas: Cody Jinks Rises to No. 1 in Texas This Week

Last week Whiskey Myers took "Bury My Bones" all the way to No. 1, but can they stay there for a second run? This week we get big jumps from both Cody Jinks, Bri Bagwell, and Jon Stork, but will one of them be able to unseat Whiskey Myers? Let's see where everyone stacks up.

10. Kylie Frey - Spur of the Moment

9. Curtis Grimes - Little Bit

8. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

7. Cross Rags and Young - Family Name

6. Whiskey Myers - Bury My Bones

5. David Adam Byrnes - Neon Town

4. Jon Wolfe - Feels Like Country Music

3. Bri Bagwell - As Soon As You

2. Jon Stork - Radio Cowboy

1. Cody Jinks - Ain't a Train

Song rankings compiled by the CDXTraction TX Chart.