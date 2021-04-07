Tops in Texas: Can Josh Abbott Band Hold on to The No. 1 Spot?

Can Josh Abbott and the boys hang on to the top spot on Texas radio for another week? Or will Chad Cooke Band, Teague Brothers Band, or Parker McCollum have what it takes to pass them by? Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Curtis Grimes - Friends

9. Josh Ward - A Cowboy Can

8. Mark Powell - I Hope I'm Holding You

7. Darrin Morris Band - I Will

6. Kin Faux - Honky Tonk in Heaven

5. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

4. Bart Crow - Pocket Full of Kisses

3. Teague Brothers Band - Fingers and Thumbs

2. Chad Cooke Band - Bringing Country Back

1. Josh Abbott Band - Settle Me Down

Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

