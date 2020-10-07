Tops in Texas: Randall King, Aaron Watson, & Parker McCollum

This week Aaron Watson looks to keep his latest single "Whisper My Name" atop Texas radio for a fifth consecutive week. But, it's going to be tough. To do it he'll have to hold off Randall King, Parker McCollum, and William Clark Green. Let's find out if the The Honky Tonk Kid is up to the task, and see where everyone else lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

9. Cody Johnson - Rodeo

8. Mark Powell - Project

7. Jody Booth & Tracy Byrd - Lonesome On'ry and Mean

6. Jesse Raub Jr. - I'd Look Good On You

5. Stoney LaRue & Tanya Tucker - Meet In The Middle

4. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

3. William Clark Green - Poor

2. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

1. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

Song rankings compiled each week by the CDXTraction TX Chart.