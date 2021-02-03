New week, new No. 1? Randy Rogers and the boys kicked off the new year atop Texas radio but can they hang on to No. 1 into February? Jon Stork, Curtis Grimes, and Aaron Watson would all love to de-throne RRB, but are any up to the task? Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Kin Faux - Honky Tonk in Heaven

9. Cody Johnson - Dear Rodeo

8. David Adam Byrnes - Old School

7. James Lann - Devil's Red Hot Sauce

6. Holly Tucker - Rhythm of You

5. Jamie Richards - Want to With You

4. Curtis Grimes - Still A Little Country Left

3. Aaron Watson - Silverado Saturday Night

2. Jon Stork - Another Town

1. Randy Rogers Band - Drinkin' Money

