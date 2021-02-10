Tops in Texas: Randy Rogers Band & Aaron Watson Square Off

New week, new No. 1? Randy Rogers and the boys kicked off the new year atop Texas radio but can they hang on to No. 1 as we enter the second week of February? Jon Stork and Aaron Watson would all love to finally de-throne RRB, but are they or anyone else up to the task? Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Darrin Morris Band - I Will

9. Teague Brothers Band - Fingers and Thumbs

8. Curtis Grimes - Still A Little Country Left

7. Kin Faux - Honky Tonk in Heaven

6. Holly Tucker - Rhythm of You

5. David Adam Byrnes - Old School

4. James Lann - Devil's Red Hot Sauce

3. Jon Stork - Another Town

2. Aaron Watson - Silverado Saturday Night

1. Randy Rogers Band - Drinkin' Money

Song rankings compiled by CDX Traction - Texas.