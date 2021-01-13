Tops in Texas: Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, & Curtis Grimes

New week, new No. 1? Randy Rogers and the boys kicked off the new year atop Texas radio but can they hold on for a second week? Jon Stork, Curtis Grimes, and The Josh Abbott Band are all looking to move into the top spot but only one can do it. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10. Cody Johnson - Dear Rodeo

9. Jamie Richards - Want to With You

8. Kylie Frey - I Do Thing

7. Casey Donahew - Bad Guy

6. Aaron Watson - Silverado Saturday Night

5. Jon Stork - Another Town

4. Jon Wolfe - Heart To Steal Tonight

3. Josh Abbott Band - The Luckiest

2. Curtis Grimes - Still A Little Country Left

1. Randy Rogers Band - Drinking Money

Craving more Texas and Red Dirt music? Check out the Radio Texas, LIVE! app available on ANDROID or IOS. Download it today and begin continuously streaming the best music in the world. Sounds great during the week at work, or relaxing on the weekend.

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen to too, Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts and is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, pretty much everywhere that fine podcasts can be found. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.

Song rankings compiled by the CDXTraction TX Chart.