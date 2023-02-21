Go to Infinity and Beyond at This Toy Story Themed Airbnb in El Paso

Toy Story is not only a favorite movie from my youth but a favorite movie of mine period. What kid didn't dream about their toys coming to life? Its always fun to revisit the adventures of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Mr. Potato Head, Rex and all of the other toys of Andy's room. If you are the ultimate fan of Toy Story, there is an Airbnb in El Paso, Texas that could be a perfect stay for your next road trip or vacation with the family.

Toy Story

Toy Story first hit movie theaters in 1995. Even for an older teenager like myself, this was a must see movie. Buzz Lightyear and Woody were the stars but my favorite characters were Rex and the little alien dudes from the claw machine. I guess what made the movie so relatable was these were toys that we had as a kid and here they were coming to life and having an adventure of their own.

To Infinity and Beyond - Buzz Lightyear

There was the seedy kid next door, too, named Sid. We all knew a kid like him that would do any and everything to manipulate or outright destroy those fun pieces of plastic. Woody and Buzz's adventure in Sid's room with the Frankensteined toys was a fun and creepy adventure that did bring out a scare from the younger fans.

Great Movie Series

Following Toy Story in 1995, we got sequels in 1999, 2010 and 2019 and the spinoff Lightyear in 2022 that gave us an origin story of Buzz Lightyear. The series has been a huge success for Disney and is a series that has now been passed down to a couple of generations.

The Claawwwww - Little Alien Dudes in the Claw Machine

That's why a family would probably get a kick out of staying at this unique Airbnb in El Paso. From the outside, the home looks like any other home. Its once you get on the inside that you can experience the magic. The colors are bright and certainly have the feel of being in the movie. In total there three bedrooms each with their own Toy Story theme. The two bathrooms keep to the Toy Story theme without going too much over the top.

Road Trip or Family Vacation

If you have a road trip or family vacation that takes you through El Paso, this could be a cool stop for everyone. Find out more about how to book it at airbnb.com and take a virtual tour below:

Go to Infinity and Beyond at This Toy Story Themed Airbnb in El Paso

