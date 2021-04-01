Where To Go To Get A COVID Shot In East Texas?

Now that Texas has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and older, many East Texans are left wondering where they can go to get the shot.

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, Texas is second in the nation right behind California with the most shots given and the most fully vaccinated residents according to Google. So far, Texas has administered 11.6 million shots and fully vaccinated 3.97 million people (as of March 31, 2021). With anyone 16 and over eligible for the shot now, where do you go to get the shot and how does the process begin.

Vaccinations are happening at a couple of 'hub' locations located in Tyler and Longview. In addition you can receive a shot from many clinics and participating pharmacies across East Texas too. Getting a shot though will require you to register for an appointment at any of these locations. So the process begins with a little research on the location that fits your needs, registering for an appointment and then rolling up your sleeve.

To find a vaccination location near you, it's as easy as a quick Google search or visiting one of these sites and typing in your zip code:

Finding a location may be the easy part, it's finding a location that has open appointments that could be an issue for some. If there's not a location near you, you might have to travel to another city to receive your first shot.

Once you're fully vaccinated, you're still encouraged to continue with COVID-19 safety protocols because it takes the vaccine a while for your body to build up immunity. Everyone is still encouraged to wear a mask, continue social distancing and washing hands quite often.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.