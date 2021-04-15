Is it Okay to Workout After Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine?

I never even questioned whether or not it was okay the hit the gym and exercise after getting the COVID-19 vaccine? That was until I stumbled upon an article that talked about this very topic.

In short, the answer is yes. It's totally fine to exercise after getting your COVID-19 vaccine. However, there's a couple of things you should be aware of. There's a good chance you might have some side effects that might hinder your workout like having chills, nausea or a fever. If you suffer from any of these symptoms, just stay home, don't push yourself. These aren't long-lasting effects, so just take it easy.

If you have side effects from the vaccine that are more severe than what I mentioned above, forget the gym, call your doctor right away.

I got my shot yesterday and was dealing with a little fatigue this morning when I got up but forced myself to go workout. When I got to the gym, I started lifting weights but I was really dragging and my arm was super sore from my shot so I just hopped on the treadmill and walked for a couple of miles. I didn't get in a good workout but at least I got the blood flowing a bit.

As of right now, there is no evidence that exercising right before or right after the vaccine would impact the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Feel free to leave your negative comments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I always look forward to your silly comments.

