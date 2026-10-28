Trader Joe’s in Texas is expanding, with three new locations planned for Bellaire, Cedar Park, and Mansfield. The grocery chain’s reported expansion includes stores expected to open in 2027, although exact opening dates have not been announced. Here’s where the new stores are planned and what Texas shoppers should know.

Texans are always talking about which restaurants, shops, and grocery stores they'd love to see open closer to home. Grocery stores are especially popular on that wish list, and one name that keeps coming up is Trader Joe’s.

The grocery chain has developed a following for its unique products, snacks, frozen meals, and private-label favorites. Now, there is news for Texans hoping to see more locations in the state: four additional Trader Joe’s stores have been reported as planned for Texas.

READ MORE: Want a Trader Joe's in Tyler? Just Ask.

Trader Joe’s Nationwide Expansion Plans

According to the Trader Joe's website, the three reported Texas locations are part of a larger expansion plan involving 30 new stores across 16 states. The report also puts Trader Joe’s nationwide store count at approximately 660.

That expansion could bring the grocery chain to more shoppers, although the timing and details may vary by location.

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Where Are the New Trader Joe’s Stores Planned in Texas?

So, where are the three reported Texas locations? The addresses listed in the report are:

Bellaire

5130 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite 100

Bellaire, TX 77401

Expected opening: 2027

Cedar Park

1800 East Whitestone Boulevard

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Expected opening: 2027

Mansfield

1580 East Debbie Lane

Mansfield, TX 76063

Expected opening: 2027

While these locations won't put a Trader Joe’s within easy reach of every Texan, the reported plans point to continued expansion in the Lone Star State.

For shoppers hoping to see a Trader Joe’s open closer to home, the next question is whether additional Texas locations will be announced in the future.

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