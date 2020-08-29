Transition to Fall With These Best-Selling Backyard Additions

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

With a new season comes a whole new vibe and man oh man, does fall have a good one! With the changing leaves and crisp, cool evenings, Fall is the perfect time of year for outdoor entertaining. Harness the cozy Fall feelings of harvest and warmth while sprucing up your favorite outdoor living area with these easy additions.

Whether you fill this raised bed with fall perennials like goldenrod and mums or small fall crops like lettuces and onions, this functional and rustic addition will instantly infuse your yard with a sense of autumn. Even if you have a brown thumb you can fill it with a small hay bale, gourds and pumpkins for a tried-and-true harvest time feel.

These simple, colorful falling leaves pillow covers make it so easy to spruce up your patio furniture once fall rolls around. Zip them over your current throw pillows or spend a couple of bucks on a new set of inserts and savor the simple pleasures of Fall no major makeover required! However, if you are looking to upgrade your patio furniture might I suggest these Deluxe Coconino Wicker Chairs? Classy, comfortable and perfect for cozying up by the fire pit or reading a book on the patio in the crisp fall air these chairs are perfect for any yard (and these throw pillows would look great on them).

So many great things about this fire pit! It’s larger than most conventional round pits to fit even more friends and family around it, it has a removable grilling grate so you can easily throw on some food while enjoying your fire, and it comes complete with a poker, spark screen and waterproof cover to keep it safe from the elements. Throw in some roasting sticks and Magical Flames for the kiddos (along with an ash bucket and ember mat for the fire safety conscious) and you’re all set for cozy fall fires all season long.

These solar-powered torch lights allow you to enjoy a campfire atmosphere in your yard without an open flame. No oil. No electricity. No complicated installation. No lying! Each torch light collects solar energy all day, then turns on automatically at dusk. Line a pathway or garden bed with these torches and drape some waterproof Edison bulb string lights up a bit higher for ultimate backyard ambiance.

Sometimes a roaring outdoor fire just doesn’t cut it as temperatures continue to drop at the tail end of autumn but an outdoor heater sure will! This ceiling-mounted electric patio heater is a great alternative to traditional tall standing propane heaters since it’s up out of the way, eliminating any possibility of ever tipping over.

Brightly colored maple leaves are a quintessential sign of autumn but not every backyard is lucky enough to have a maple tree… unless of course your spring for a fake one! The warm white LED lights, brown stems and yellow maple leaves create the perfect pop of fall in your yard or patio.

This handcrafted Appalachian Berry Wreath is a beautiful and sophisticated way to bring the colors of the season to your living space with zero upkeep. Combining a full range of the components of Fall such as rich colors, foliage, natural grapevine and cool-weather berries this autumn wreath is sure to be a favorite fall adornment for years to come. Pair it with the warm scent and glow of a Pumpkin & Chai candle to immerse yourself in the comforts of fall.

