(Dallas, Texas) - What is your go-to drink after a long work week in East Texas? For me, it would either be a locally brewed IPA from True Vine or East Texas Brewing or a good whiskey. I'm not loyal to any brand but Crown Royal is my favorite. But Jack or Jim or Makers or Bullet or whatever whiskey will not get turned down.

For those of you who are a whiskey connoisseur, there is a traveling festival that will let you taste some of the best whiskeys around. It will be in Texas in both March and April with the opportunity to try over 200 different brands.

Whiskey Riot Coming to Texas With Tastings of Your Favorite Spirit

The traveling festival is called Whiskey Riot. For 2025, it will be making nine stops across the country with three of those stops in Texas; Dallas, Houston and Austin. At the festival, you will be able to taste 200 plus whiskeys. Some of those booths will have specialty drinks made with their whiskey for to try, too.

No, this will not be a bunch of variations of Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Crown Royal or any other major brand of whiskey. This festival highlights the lesser known whiskey makers. Some you may have heard of but most you have not and may surprise you with their flavor.

Dates for the Whiskey Riot Texas Stops

Whiskey Riot will be in Dallas Saturday, March 15, in Houston Saturday March 29, and in Austin Saturday, April 5. Ladies, this would be a great road trip for your husband, fiancé or boyfriend and their friends to check out.

