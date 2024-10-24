We are just a week out from Halloween in Texas. It's a fun holiday where kids, and those who are a kid at heart, dress up and be something they wish they could be. A recent conversation got the wheels turning in my head. And yes, I do realize I could be completely wrong with this opinion, and that's okay, but it's just something I've noticed compared to when I was a kid. So the question..."Is trick-or-treating coming to an end in Texas?" From my perspective, it almost seems like it is. Let me explain below.

Halloween as a Kid

I am a kid of the 80s and a teenager of the 90s. I grew up in Lindale on a blacktop road off of Jim Hogg Road. I remember going out to trick-or-treat on those black top roads between the houses that were pretty spread out and filling my pillow case with candy. We either did it with mom and dad taking me and my sister around in their car or someone from church would hook a trailer up to their tractor and take us around that way. Sure, we'd go into town and hit up those houses as well but we also hit the houses the rural areas, too.

In the early 2000s, I moved to Tyler into the Deerwood Apartments complex. My first Halloween there, I had a few trick-or-treaters, but over time, the number dwindled. When I got married, I would take my then step-daughter trick-or-treating but it would only be in the Azalea District or in Hollytree. No other neighborhoods, no apartment complexes, no rural roads. It seemed weird that these were the only places to go.

unsplash.com unsplash.com loading...

After I Got Divorced

When I divorced in 2014, I moved into the Town Village South apartment complex on South Broadway. My first Halloween there, I bought a couple small bags of candy for any trick-or-treaters that might come by. Not one single kid stopped by. Which was odd because there were several families with kids in the complex. Each year after that, same thing.

Last year for Halloween, my fiancé's daughter went trick-or-treating with her friends in Hideaway Lake. Me and my fiancé went and visited my sister for a little bit that evening. When we were leaving her house, I looked down the street at the houses and duplexes that lined that street, not one single trick-or-treater. In our little duplex and townhome neighborhood in Lindale, not one single trick-or-treater.

Is trick-or-treating coming to an end in East Texas?

I don't know, but it almost seems like it is. Are there only certain areas where kids go trick-or-treating anymore? Does anyone do hayrides in rural areas anymore for kids to trick-or-treat? Has the complaining about the age of a trick-or-treater caused some to just stop all together? Is it something that kids even look forward to anymore? These are lot of rhetorical questions, yes, but I'm sure you've asked one or more of these questions yourself.

unsplash.com unsplash.com loading...

Halloween should be a fun time for both kids and teenagers. Just a quick tangent, to those who complain about a 15-year-old coming to your door to trick-or-treat, shame on you. Teenagers can trick-or-treat, too.

Maybe I'm Wrong and There's a Reason

It's sad to think that it might be dead. Trick-or-treating should be a fun night for both the kiddos collecting candy and the people who are handing out the candy. It just seems that nowadays, unless you're in an exclusive neighborhood, you are the only one who can participate.

Or maybe I'm just wrong on all of this and there is a specific reason that it's like this now. No matter, I think the kids are missing out on hopping in a trailer full of hay with their friends and riding the roads to fill their pillow case for the sugar rush later.

unsplash.com unsplash.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Buc-ee's Fans Have Some Serious Thoughts About Building in California

READ MORE: The New and Dangerous Way Teens are Getting High in Texas

2024 State Fair of Texas - Attendance, Corn Dogs, Red River Rivalry and Other Stats Revealed The 2024 State Fair of Texas in Dallas has wrapped and the stats showed we played and ate big time during our time there. Gallery Credit: Kevin Brown - State Fair of Texas

The 21 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Overdue to Pay Out a Million or More Dollars (Accurate as of October 15, 2024) If you're feeling squirrely and want to take a chance at winning a million bucks or more, we've found 21 Texas Lottery scratch off tickets that could have the best opportunity to do just that. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery