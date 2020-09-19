10 Things You Didn't Know About Trisha Yearwood:

Trisha Yearwood is one of the classiest women in country music. A star in the 1990s, the singer has lately been focusing on her cooking career, but she's still a presence in the industry.

Part of '90s country's crop of powerhouse female voices, Yearwood worked her way up through industry as an employee at a number of different record labels. It was her demo singing that landed her a deal, and she hit No. 1 with her debut single, "She's in Love With the Boy."

That was nearly 30 years ago, in 1991. These days, she's got a (very) famous husband (Garth Brooks — heard of him?); a reputation as one heck of a chef, thanks to her cooking show Trisha's Southern Kitchen, multiple cookbooks and various other food-focused partnerships and a successful recent album, Every Girl). You've known her name for nearly three decades, but there are still a few things you don't know about her.