(KNUE-FM) There are some things Texans will always love. We’re talking about things like Country music, good food, and football. It’s been that way for years and things in the Lone Star State aren’t going to change anytime soon. But sometimes it’s fun to look back at the good ol’ days and remember the good times.

When Country and Football Collided

The reason I bring up good times from the past is because recently I was on social media and found a video that I had never seen before, but it had two legends in it. The two starring in this particular video were the Quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys back in the day, the legendary, Troy Aikman. And the rising country star back then by the name of Toby Keith.

The video shows the two big stars sitting together as Toby starts playing his hit song, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” While Troy doesn’t seem to be singing the entire song, you can tell that he was familiar with the song, he probably heard it a couple hundred times by then.

#dallascowboys #tobykeith #troyaikman #cowboy ♬ original sound - Dallas Cowboys Official🇺🇸 @thewalkingdez Toby Keith might've been born and bred in Oklahoma, but he had a soft spot for the Dallas Cowboys just down the road. A proud Sooners fan in college ball, he still backed America's Team on Sundays, performing at Texas Stadium and later AT&T Stadium for big games and halftime shows. He struck up a friendship with Troy Aikman and was a familiar face on the sidelines through the years.

Why This Throwback Clip Still Hits Home

It was just awesome to see two legends when they were both still very young sitting down and enjoying a wonderful song. Obviously, Toby has passed on, and Troy is very busy as a Sports Broadcaster and analyst, but a fun throwback to enjoy as we think back to the good ol’ days.

It’s fun to stumble across a video you had never seen before, especially when it contains two icons from years ago.

