Watch a Truck in Elgin, TX Get Flipped Over by Strong Winds Then Drive Away

Last night most of East Texas was bunkered down as severe thunderstorms and tornadic activity threatened folks and property in Tyler, TX and well beyond. Living in Flint, my wife and I were glued to our TV watching Scirto, scrolling our phones for more info, all while our daughters slept soundly on our laps.

And of course we had our small windowless interior room, stocked up with chargers, cushions and pillows, at the ready just in case it was needed.

You may have seen the devastating photos and videos coming out of Crockett, TX this morning as the sun rose. There has been some extensive damage reported in Upshur County as well, thankfully as of this writing no loss of lives has been reported.

But East Texas wasn't the only area affected by the severe storms last night, as this video shows. Someone captured footage of a pickup truck being flipped onto its side, by tornadic winds. It was pushed down the road several feet before the same winds flipped it upright once again. Amazingly you can watch as the the truck and its driver just driveaway. What a scary moment.

The video was shared by KYTX CBS19, the caption reads: "A pickup truck was captured spinning around onto its side and then driving away after getting caught in strong, spiraling winds in Elgin as severe storms ripped through parts of Texas on Monday."

No word on the driver's condition, but thankfully they weren't harmed enough to keep them from getting away.

