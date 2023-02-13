Popular Tyler, TX Brewery Has Installed 4 New Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

True Vine Brewing is always a great time. I made it out just a few weeks ago, my first time going since they enclosed the stage area, and man is it nice. Cold weather is no longer an excuse to keep you from a great night out at one of Tyler, TX's best family-friendly hotspots.

And now you can charge your electrical vehicle while you hang. Today True Vince announced that they've installed four new charging stations, which is something we don't have many of here in East Texas.

We are always working to improve here at True Vine! This week we are pleased to announce that we have 4 new Charge Point stations for your electric vehicles here on property! Stop in any time, plug in and refresh at True Vine while you wait. These charging stations are available 24 hrs a day and we are open Monday though Thursday starting at 4pm. Friday we open at 11am and Saturday we open at 9am. Come recharge at True Vine!

Oh, and if you missed the news earlier this year, True Vine is bringing back several of their most popular brews. While two of mys favorites, Daddy's Juice Box and Mermaids and Unicorns, are becoming easier and easier to find across East Texas, throughout the years your favorite may've been discontinued. And that's sad.

“When people step inside True Vine Brewing Company, we want them to feel connected, loved and inspired knowing that there is beauty inside. And to enjoy a great, handcrafted brew while doing so.” – Ryan Dixon

Well cheer up, buttercup. There's a very good chance that your favorite brew comes back at some point in '23. True Vine will be re-releasing an "old time fave" beer every Friday this year.

And now you can charge your EV too.

True Vine Brewing Company now has two locations in Tyler. Their Earl Campbell LOCATION is located at 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway, and now you can also find them ON THE SQUARE at 110 N. College Suite 102. Note that only the Earl Campbell location has the EV chargers.

