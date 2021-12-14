Imagine… What Do You Think Gilmer Texas Sounds Like?

Are you as addicted to scrolling TikTok as I am? I find some of the craziest things on there all the time, and this time is no different.

TikTok Creator deerstandcowboy has given us a video that shows us what East Texas Towns sound like. I found this to be humorous, and it makes me wonder which town this cowboy hails from, because it could color his perspective.

I’m also curious to know if you feel like he got it right. Which do you think is dead on?

He starts with a scene from Gilmer, and has Jason Aldean’s “Big Green Tractor” playing on top of that. I can see this one. It makes sense to me because Gilmer is a country town.

He then heads south to Longview, and this one I feel like is a miss. I grew up in the Longview area, and he’s applied a sound clip that says: “drugs, gangs, drugs and gangs” over the view of Longview’s Downtown area. It’s been over 15 years since I’ve lived on the Eastern side of East Texas, but I don’t want to believe it’s become that bad.

He heads back west and onto the water next with a beautiful view of Lake Fork, and some easy light music. I think this is a great depiction of Lake Fork.

Then he heads to the buzzing metropolis of Tyler, or so he would have you believe with traffic sounds and horns honking as the sounds laid over a view of Downtown Tyler. I will admit traffic in Tyler can be rough. Especially on South Broadway in the afternoon during the Holidays.

He then gives us cricket sounds over a photo of Mt. Pleasant. I haven’t spent much time there, but sometimes it’s nice to be surrounded by the sounds of nature.

Finally, he gives us Jacksonville with a descending “whomp whomp” music indicating that it’s not a great place to be. I’ve never lived in Jacksonville, but I’ve got plenty of friends who grew up there and some who teach there. If they are any indication it’s a great place to be.

So, what are your thoughts? Do you think it’s a hit or miss?

If nothing else it’s a great amusement!

Visit These 16 Texas Cities And Towns At Least Once As A Texan It's a fact that Texas is a huge state and because of its size, there are also a lot of things to see, visit and experience in The Lone Star State. Both Texas visitors and Texans alike should visit our awesome cities and attractions. By no means are these all the activities in these wonderful cities. They're just a few examples of things to do.

Texas Cities And Towns That Will Make That Young Teenager In You Laugh A Bit Yeah, we're tapping into our less mature side with this one and letting that inner teenage boy laugh a little more at these Texas town names that sound a little dirty or perverted.