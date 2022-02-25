All week, professional anglers have been battling cold temps and freezing rain to reel in some double digit bass on Lake Fork. After a delay yesterday (February 24) due to bad weather, the championship round kicks off today.

Get our free mobile app

Major League Fishing has brought in some of the best anglers around to East Texas this week. All week, despite some cold temps and winter weather, some big bass have been brought in. Lake temperature, despite the colder air temperatures, seems to have been the ideal conditions for a few double digit bass.

East Texas has several great lakes for some great fishing. Lake Fork, obviously is one of the best in all of Texas and in the entire country. In 2021, Bassmaster Magazine named Lake Fork as the number lake in the country for bass fishing. Lake Sam Rayburn made that list as well coming in at number six. But really, name the East Texas lake and the fishing will be good, Lake Palestine, Lake O' The Pines, even Lake Tyler has produced some nice fish.

The stop on Lake Fork won't be the last for Major League Fishing event in East Texas this year. They'll be bringing back more top anglers to Lake Palestine for the Heavy Hitters Tournament April 9-14. Last February's snow storm caused a pro tournament to be moved from the lake at that time.

Full results for this week are available, along with a live feed of today's action on Lake Fork through MLFNow, on majorleaguefishing.com. See if your favorite angler can reel in the big one today.

First Cast Cabin is One of the Highest Rated Airbnb's in Texas This Airbnb on the shore of Caddo Lake is gorgeous, gets rave reviews and is a short drive for anyone in East Texas looking for a quick getaway.

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Stunning Home of Late ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill This nearly 20,000 square foot home was custom built for ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill back in 2003.