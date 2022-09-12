2 East Texas Lakes on Best Bass Fishing Lakes in the Country List

East Texas has some of the best fishing spots anywhere. It could be Lake Palestine, Lake Tyler, Lake Jacksonville, Lake Athens or the many other bodies of water throughout our area. Fishing is certainly a prime hobby in East Texas. The fishing is so good that this past year two major bass tournaments took place on East Texas lakes, Lake Fork and Lake Palestine. A recent list from Bassmaster Magazine just reaffirms how good the fishing is here with two East Texas lakes in the top 10 in the country for bass fishing.

Bassmaster Magazine Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2022

Bassmaster Magazine just released their list of the Best Bass Lakes in the country for 2022. In the top 10 are lakes from some surprising states like California and New York. In total, three Texas lakes ended up in the top 10 for 2022. Of those three, two are in East Texas, Lake Fork and Lake Sam Rayburn. That's really not a big surprise as both lakes are must travel destinations for any weekend fisherman.

Number 7 - Lake Fork

Lake Fork just north of Quitman has had the second most ShareLunkers (14) in Texas for 2022. One of those 14 ShareLunkers came in at 12.30 pounds. The Texas ShareLunker program is a way for Texas fishermen and women to share their catches of eight pounds or more or 24 inches or more in length to help promote and enhance the bass fishing in Texas. 2022 also marked the fourth straight year the B.A.S.S. Elite Series tournament made a stop on Lake Fork.

Number 9 - Lake Sam Rayburn

Lake Sam Rayburn was listed as the Bassmaster Magazine number one bass lake in 2018 and number three in 2019. That's in the country, not just Texas. For 2022, there have been eight ShareLunkers caught with one coming in at 14.38 pounds. Even if Lake Sam Rayburn wasn't ranked, its still a great lake for fishing or for any water activity in general.

Here is the full top 10 list:

St. Lawrence River - New York O.H. Ive Lake - Texas Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta - California Lake St. Clair - Michigan Kenansville Lake - Florida Clear Lake - California Lake Fork - Texas Lake Erie - New York Sam Rayburn - Texas Santee Cooper Lakes - South Carolina

