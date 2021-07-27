Two East Texas Men Shoot At Each Other, Both Are Now In Jail

A couple of days ago, we told you about an argument that turned into a shootout that took place in Van where one of the men involved was sent to the hospital while the other one went on the run. The Smith County Sheriff's Office just shared an update about this story and it turns out BOTH men are now in jail.

According to the original story, on Friday at around 12:30 am, a call came in to 911 stating that one man had been shot in the 19200 Block of County Road 447 near Van and the another man that was shot fled the scene driving a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Smith County Deputies and Van police officers arrived on the scene to find one of the gunshot victims outside the residence, who was identified as Jesse Lee Hasten, a 29-year-old from Mineola. Smith County Deputies and Van Police Officers administered first aid on the scene until the arrival of Paramedics with UT Health EMS. Jesse was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment.

About thirty minutes later, information was received that a gunshot victim had checked himself into the emergency room at UT Health Quitman. This individual was identified as Matthew Aric Jones and he had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. When the Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the hospital to speak with Matthew, he fled the hospital on foot. Wood County Deputies found a silver Ford Crown Victoria in the parking lot that had been used by Matthew.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

Allegedly, both Jesse and Matthew were involved in an argument at the address on CR 447 which turned into both men pulling guns on each other and shooting each other and warrants were issued for both men on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On Saturday July 24th, Investigators with the U.S. Marshal’s Felony Fugitive Task Force arrested Matthew Jones in Quitman, Texas and he was transported to the Smith County Jail. On Monday (July 27th) Jesse Hasten was released from the hospital where he had been under 24-hour supervision by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and deputies transported Hasten to the Smith County Jail where he was booked in for the same Aggravated Assault warrant as Jones as well as a Parole Violation warrant.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

Cooler heads should have prevailed but I'm sure its too late to wish for that as both men are sitting in the same jailhouse together.

Texas Top 8 Most Wanted (July 2021) These folks are whats considered the "worst of the worst", the 8 Most Wanted Fugitives in Texas. Everyone on this list has at least a $7,500 reward for their capture but they also should be considered armed and dangerous so don't try to be a hero and "apprehend" these suspects on your own. Alert law enforcement or call Texas DPS at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).