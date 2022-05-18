Two Tyler, TX Landmarks Make the Cut on Whiskey Myers’ 15 Year Anniversary Reel

These days East Texas rockers Whiskey Myers are one of the hottest acts in America. But it wasn't that long ago that Cody Cannon and the boys were busting their butts working on that come up, right here in Tyler, TX.

Ok, I take that back. Turns out it was quite a while ago. Yesterday the guys shared a video commemorating their 15th anniversary, that's right the band is almost old enough to get the Texas driver's license.

If you've seen the video it's a great trip down memory lane, and the trip includes some footage from the old Electric Cowboy here in Tyler. Do y'all remember that 101.5 KNUE sign hanging on the back wall of the EC stage? Of course you do, it kinda stuck out like a sore thumb.

BUT no matter, it's still pretty damn cool to see the Radio Texas, LIVE! flagship station logo in the video some fifteen years later. Keep your eyes pealed, it's there right about the :13 second mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddy Logan (@buddylogan)

So here I am trying to count the number of times my friends and I went to see the guys in East Texas, from The Levee and Grahams in Longview, to Where's Rufus, Electric Cowboy, some Longview city show that I don't recall the name of, they even played our inaugural Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in '14. In case anyone has forgotten, Whiskey Myers really were The Beatles of East Texas for a time. And they were all ours, and that was a good time.

Whiskey Myers next album, Tornillo, will drop on July 29th. The guys have also embarked on a massive tour, of the same name, that will take them all across the country and all the way through August. Shane Smith & The Saints, Read Southall Band, Bones Owens, Brent Cobb, and more will be joining them on select dates.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.