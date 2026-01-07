(Lindale, Texas) - Throughout Texas, the United States and other parts of the world, there are speed limits to follow. This is the maximum speed you can legally travel on a roadway. If you go over that speed limit, and are caught, you can receive a ticket.

Many myths have developed about speed limits that have become law in the minds of too many drivers. For instance, you can drive five miles per hour over the speed limit and not get pulled over. I can attest that this really is a myth because I've been pulled over for it twice and ticketed both times.

TxDOT and Variable Speed Limits

A new Texas bill that was passed in 2025 has given TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) the power to lower speed limits in real time depending on certain road conditions (HB 1895). Let's say there is a severe storm moving through that's dumping a lot of rain in the an area. TxDOT can immediately lower the speed limit 10 MPH (miles per hour) to make the drive safer for motorists (chron.com).

There will be signs posted alerting drivers of this change so it can't questioned if that driver is pulled over. To be honest, if you took a proper driver's education class, not that very stupid parent taught driver's education (by the way, who made that a legal thing? It's the worst way to train a new driver), it says that if road conditions are not perfect, a driver must slow down. This bill just reinforces that common sense driving habit.

TxDOT Can Lower Speed Limits if Conditions Warrant it

Once the inclement weather or the road construction or other factor has been cleared, the speed limit will return to normal. TxDOT can only lower the limit by 10 MPH, too (txdot.gov). So no, you won't see a drop from 75 MPH to 30 MPH. I'm all for this as it will make the roads a little bit safer. You, as the driver, will have to have the self discipline to actually follow it.

