(Tyler, Texas) - The new year of 2026 is here and we have to report about teen girls who have gone missing in Texas. It's a sad and not-so-fun part of our job in the media. But the story needs to be told so you can help bring these kids home.

For a Tyler family, their teen girl has been reported missing again. She was first reported missing in November of 2025 and was reported missing again in December of 2025. Alexis Lynn Mars is her name and her family wants her home.

Missing Teen Girl from Tyler

A teen girl from Tyler went missing in November is reported missing again in December. There are not a lot of details online into why Alexis Lynn Mars, 16, was reported missing two months in a row. That doesn't matter because Alexis' family wants their child home.

Alexis Lynn Mars

As of this writing (January 6, 2026), 17 teen girls went missing in Texas in December (missingkids.org), Alexis among them for a second month in a row. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 17 teen girls who went missing in Texas in December by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

December Marks 2 Months in a Row a Tyler Teen Girl is Missing