In 2011, Tyler Childers independently released his first album Bottles and Bibles. Over the next six years, he lived largely as a local Kentucky legend the rest of the world had yet to discover. Bottles and Bibles was released when Childers was just 19 years old, and while a few appearances on Lexington's Red Barn Radio provided enough new material to keep local fans satisfied, none of his music was reaching a wider audience.

In 2017, his second record Purgatory became his long-awaited breakthrough success. The Sturgill Simpson disciple quickly found a new audience. Seemingly overnight, audiences at Childers' live shows grew from 100 to 1,000. Soon after, he signed a record deal with RCA and with a global publishing deal through Warner Chappell Music Nashville. In 2019, his Simpson-produced record Country Squire peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart.

While his musical catalog is still growing, Childers has already amassed an impressive collection of odes to his home, tales of love and one statement that few of his peers have ever dared to speak.

Here are The Boot's picks for Tyler Childers' top 10 songs: