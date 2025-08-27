(KNUE-FM) I’m not sure what is going on lately, but there have been quite a few videos lately that have been posted on social media that are highlighting some of the unusual driving that has been happening here in East Texas.

There was another video that popped up on my feed today showing yet another driver in Tyler that doesn’t seem to understand how to navigate a construction area while keeping control of their vehicle.

Why East Texas Drivers Are Going Viral for Reckless Moves

The clip that I found on TikTok is only about 15 seconds, and the caption for the video says, “No big deal in Tyler.” It’s sad that people think this type of driving is normal here in Tyler.

We need to do better at paying attention and keeping our vehicle in its lane. It’s not about just our safety and not damaging our vehicle, remember this is a construction zone we need to keep them safe as well.

The TikTok Video That Shows Dangerous Driving in Tyler

After driving on the wrong side of the road, the driver nearly veers back into the wrong lane again toward the end of the clip. I’m not sure if they were distracted or just not understanding how to navigate the construction zone, but we need to do better than this.

Law Enforcement Seen in Reckless Driving Video

At the end of the video, you notice a law enforcement vehicle with lights activated, this driver is lucky they weren’t pulled over.

It was also funny to see someone in the comments on social media admit that she was the driver in the video. However, we must be more cautious when behind the wheel in East Texas.

