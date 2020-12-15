Tyler Fire Department Opens Civil Service Exam

If you've been looking to become a firefighter in Tyler, the Tyler Fire Department has an opportunity for you even if you aren't a "certified" firefighter.

According to press release, for the first time in 13 years, The Tyler Fire Department is opening up its Civil Service Exam to non-certified firefighters. The Civil Service Exam is scheduled for Tuesday January 26th.

The online application process opens Thursday, Dec. 17. Anyone interested in applying should visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/tylertexas on or after Dec. 17. Applications will be accepted until Friday January 15th.

There are a few eligibility requirements you must meet but previous experience as a firefighter is not required to apply. If you're interested in becoming a member of the Tyler Fire Department you can visit the department’s website for more details.