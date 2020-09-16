Tyler Hubbard and Family Visit Hospital After Daughter Takes a ‘Tumble’

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard is no longer the only member of his house recovering after a fall. His oldest daughter, Olivia, was rushed to Vanderbilt University Children's Hospital after taking a "tumble" on Tuesday night (Sept. 15).

The nearly-3-year-old little girl needed stitches on her chin after the accident. Coincidentally, it happened on wife Hayley Hubbard's due date — she's expecting the couple's third child any day now.

"I can't say enough thank you’s and sing enough praises for the incredible staff at @vumcchildren for taking care of Liv last night after her tumble," the mother shares on Instagram. "Liv went from feeling scared and upset to smiling & talking in seconds after talking with one of their child life specialists. Our healthcare workers are truly angels among us!"

Also on Instagram, Tyler Hubbard reveals that Liv busted her chin open when she fell into the coffee table in the couple's living room. Olivia steals that video, however, when she boasts: "I was so brave."

The accident comes less than one month after Tyler Hubbard needed surgery following a wreck on his dirt bike. He's been seen scooting around his house on (and perhaps falling off) a scooter. The couple are doing what they can to keep a cheery disposition, although the series of unfortunate events is not lost on them.

"We getting good at hitting these curveballs 2020 keeps throwing at us," FGL's singer says. "Shout out to @vumcchildren for taking such good care of our angel."

Florida Georgia Line are scheduled to perform their song "I Love My Country" at the Grand Ole Opry House during Wednesday night's ACM Awards in Nashville. Hubbard and Brian Kelley are also nominated in the Duo of the Year category.