Tyler Is One Of The Fastest Growing Cities In America

Tyler isn't growing at warp speed, but it did make the top 200 list for the fastest growing cities in America. And two Texas towns made the top ten.

If you live in Tyler or Longview, you've probably had some new neighbors move in over the past year or so. New people might make the lines longer at the Chic-Fil-A drive-thru and crowd lakes and campsites a smidge, but overall, the growth is a good thing.

Wallethub says two of the ten fastest-growing cities in America are in Texas, and the population surge is a sign that we're on the edge of a lasting cycle of growth.

The South is a popular place to be as a whole, with eight of the fifteen cities with the largest population gains between 2010 and 2019 located in our neck of the woods.

The Fastest Growing Cities in America, according to Wallethub

1 Fort Myers, FL

2 Bend, OR

3 Meridian, ID

4 Milpitas, CA

5 Enterprise, NV

6 Frisco, TX

7 Town 'n' Country, FL

8 Round Rock, TX

9 Mount Pleasant, SC

10 Nampa, ID

Wallethub didn't just look at population growth, but also growth in jobs, income, and the economy in general.

Tyler ranks #189 and Longview is #382. We're not going to break any growth records, but at least we're not shrinking. Houston, by comparison, ranks #309 for growth in America.

I grew up in a town of 720 people in rural Nebraska and its population is still hovering around 700, so this is awesome! Living in an area where there is new construction, opportunity, and well, people makes everything better, even if they do make the line longer at Brookshire Brothers and get the last of the donuts at The Donut Palace. It all helps the economy.