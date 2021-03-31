Tyler ISD Grad Returns As Head Basketball Coach At Tyler High

We have some exciting news for parents, students and fans of Tyler High as one of its own returns to become the head basketball coach, carrying on the legacy of his late father who was also a former coach at the school.

Tyler ISD announced this morning that they would be hiring Justin Johnson as the new boys basketball coach at Tyler High School. According to KETK, Justin is the son of the late Michael Johnson, a defensive back and receiver on JT's 1973 state championship football team and former Tyler High receivers coach who passed away in 2017.

Johnson is a 2004 graduate of Tyler High, who is leaving his post as an assistant coach at Tyler Legacy to return to his alma mater.

“I am honored to be named the next boys basketball coach at Tyler High School... Becoming the head coach at my alma mater where I’ve had so many memories makes this moment surreal. I am committed to engaging and empowering our student-athletes to be the best version of themselves on and off the court. We will walk into gyms ready to compete at a high level and confident in every step, knowing we’ve put in the work.” - statement from Coach Johnson via Tyler ISD

As a player, Johnson was named East Texas All-Star, Gatorade Player of the Year, and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee. After high school, Johnson continued his success for the nationally ranked Tyler Junior College team before joining the University of Iowa squad.

After graduating, Johnson joined the NBA G League and played internationally in China, Japan, Canada, and Africa before moving into the coaching ranks at Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College, and Tyler Legacy High School.

Congratulations Coach Johnson and good luck!