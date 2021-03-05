MAJOR Spicy Seafood Restaurant Coming to Broadway Square Mall

Oh, snap, raise your hand if you love East Texas seafood!

via GIPHY

Raise your hand if you love spicy food!

Raise your hand if you love Cajun food!

Raise your hand if you love all of the above!

via GIPHY

If you love eating at local seafood haunts like The Catch or Shell Shack in Tyler, or Catfish Village in Longview, or the Crawfish Shack in Marshall, then you are going to jump for joy when you hear that a new spicy seafood restaurant is coming to Broadway Square Mall in Tyler!

Laughing Crab is coming to town, y'all, at 4601 South Broadway Ave in Tyler! You may have been to the one in Shreveport. I have never been and I am kicking myself for not going to one sooner. Looking at this menu has me feeling all kinds of hungry.

Clams, lobsters, snow crabs with the head on or off, shrimp, Dungeness crab...and they have catfish and scallops, too. And gumbo.

OH. MY. GAWD.

Laughing Crab offers appetizers like edamame, mussels, crab rangoon, sweet potato fries, potatoes, steamed rice, fried cheese sticks, and chicken wings! They offer kids meals, too.

Okay, how long do we have to wait for this place to open up? Geez, I am so ready to go right now, you don't even know!

KLTV didn't receive any updates about the restaurant's opening timeline but at least CBS 19 did offer a link to Laughing Crab TX's Facebook page. I went to the FB page and came up with bupkiss with no indication of what date Laughing Crab is going to open, there are lots of tasty-looking photos, however.

Until then, you can look for me and see if I am posted up with a bib at the Cajun Tex!

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America