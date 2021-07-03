Tyler Location Of Five Guys Closes Its Doors For Good

I know there's a ton of places to get a burger here in East Texas but no one likes to see a business close its doors and on Thursday, in a shocking and abrupt manner, Tyler lost another food spot.

The Five Guys Burgers location inside the French Quarter Shopping Center at 4510 Broadway in Tyler closed for good on Thursday and no one knows why. We do know that just about all the outdoor signage has been removed except for the patio furniture and some window signage and a note that hung at the front door that says "Unfortunately, this store will be closing its doors permanently this Thursday at 5pm. Thank for the memories Tyler!"

According to The Tyler Morning Telegraph, due to the restaurants sudden closure, all remaining fresh food that was available was donated to nonprofit agencies and volunteers.

Can we be perfectly honest here? While its sad to see them go, when was the last time you actually had a Five Guys burger? Don't get me wrong, they are great burgers but let's keep it all the way honest, those little burgers were MASSIVELY overpriced.

The running joke on social media is you go into a Five Guys and buy a burger and end up in debt. To show you what I mean, here's one of the last Google reviews that was left before the store closed.

I agree with the gentleman that wrote this, we feel bad for the folks losing their jobs, that's about it.

