(KNUE-FM) By now, East Texans have heard that On the Border locations in East Texas have been saved by Texas-based Pappas Restaurants, which is incredibly exciting.

What We Know About the On The Border Buyout

You may have seen our recent story confirming that Pappas stepped in after OTB's parent company filed for bankruptcy, leaving the brand's future uncertain. Pappas Restaurant CEO Mike Rizzo said:

We’re excited to welcome On The Border to the Pappas family. On The Border is a brand with deep heritage and loyal guests, and we see a tremendous opportunity to invest in its future. Our shared Texas roots and passion for hospitality make this a natural fit. (Restaurant News)

But now, the question is being asked: Will it remain an On the Border?

Could Tyler Really Get a Pappadeaux?

A Tyler area man posted on the All Things Tyler Facebook group page. Pappas Restaurants has saved the On the Border brand, yes. However, that particular location may not remain an On the Border.

Public Facebook Group All Things Tyler, Canva Public Facebook Group: All Things Tyler, Canva loading...

Hmm, will the Tyler On the Border location become a Pappadeaux?

Before we get our hopes up too high, we must remember that delightfully comedic trickery may be afoot. (Are you playing with us, M? Yes, yes you are.)

After all, Pappadeaux is one of those businesses we keep hoping for, like Costco or The Cheesecake Factory, but it doesn't seem to ever come to pass.

Alas.

Tex-Mex or Cajun—What Do Locals Want?

When I first saw it, I was overjoyed and taken in by the hope, particularly since a local news station's logo was placed on the photo. Yep, I can still be a bit naive.

I love all things Pappas. I worked for Pappadeaux in my early twenties and can vouch for the organization's excellence.

However, upon reading the comments, I see a good chance that someone is just playing with us. Some, like me, want it to be true. However, some Tyler residents said they want it to stay a Mexican restaurant.

What Happens Next for the Tyler Location?

Here's the thing: Mexican food, especially Tex-Mex, is my all-time favorite thing on Earth. We have quite a few great ones in East Texas.

But a Pappadeaux? Yeah, I think we need that in our lives.

Then again, seeing what Pappas does with the popular On the Border restaurant will be exciting.

We have contacted the original poster for more information and will update you when we hear more. (Thanks for the chuckle, M!)

