Living in Tyler is a dream come true, as least I think so. It's gorgeous here, there is a lot to do and if you want to be in the big city it's not far. But as beautiful as it is here we need to take action now to make sure that it stays looking nice. That's why the City of Tyler is looking for volunteers to help out with Park Service Day.

This is not only about taking one day to clean up where we call home, but also taking pride in where we live. Plus it's a great way to teach the younger generation to give back to our community.

The City of Tyler inviting residents to roll up their sleeves to help clean up multiple parks and fun areas on Saturday, September 18th, so put this on your calendar now.

What Will Volunteers Be Asked to do During Park Service Day?

Volunteers will show up between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. for registration at Woldert Park located on 32nd Street in Tyler. Clean up efforts will include litter cleanup, painting park restrooms, replacing mulch at playgrounds, installing picnic tables, restoring flowerbeds and other activities as needed.

Get our free mobile app

What Areas Will Be Worked On During Park Service Day in Tyler?

You can choose which park you want to clean up during registration, parks include: Woldert Park, Glass Recreation Center, Fun Forest Park, Pollard Park and Gassaway Park. Once the cleanup is done everyone returns to Woldert Park for lunch that is complimentary.

If you want to pre-register you can do that just click here. If you want more information you can always contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, Belen Casillas at (903) 531-1335.