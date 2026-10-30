TYLER, Texas -- I was enjoying a perfectly peaceful bean burrito in a Tyler parking lot when something happened that made me decide it was time to leave. At first, I thought it was just an incredibly awkward public encounter. But after telling a friend about it, I started wondering whether there was more to the situation than I initially realized.

My Peaceful Burrito Break Took a Weird Turn

I'd decided to stop at Taco Bueno after work because I was having one of my occasional cravings for a bean burrito. I got my food and decided to eat in the vehicle.

Since it was late afternoon and there was still plenty of sunlight, I drove around looking for a shady spot for my impromptu car picnic. I eventually pulled into a space in the Times Square parking lot, under a tree and facing Rice Elementary.

No other cars were nearby, so I settled in, started eating, and listened to the radio.

Then, about ten minutes later, a pickup truck pulled into the parking lot and parked two spaces away from me.

I won't get into more specifics about the vehicle, just in case this was simply one of those strange situations life occasionally throws at us. And honestly, maybe the driver was having a hard day. We've all been there.

But here's where things got uncomfortable.

The driver had backed into the parking space, leaving the driver's side of the truck facing my vehicle. They glanced over, opened the truck door, and got out.

Then Things Got Uncomfortably Weird

At first, I couldn't tell what the person was doing because the truck door was partially blocking my view. I figured they might be rearranging something in the truck or getting ready to go into a nearby business.

Then I realized what was happening.

The person started undoing their jeans, partially facing my vehicle, and proceeded to relieve themselves in the parking lot while looking in my direction.

And there I was, a random bystander doing my absolute best NOT to observe what was happening, but the person was only two parking spaces away.

My car was parked where the gray one is in this Google Maps photo, and the truck pulled in where you see the red marker.

Why Was This Happening in Broad Daylight?

Look, worse things could have happened. And if we'd been somewhere more rural, that might be one thing. But this was a public parking lot in the middle of town, in broad daylight, directly across from a school. When I finally realized what was happening, I pulled out and left pretty quickly. The person continued watching as I drove away.

I couldn't help wondering why someone would choose to do that in such a public place. Why not stop at a nearby convenience store or another business?

Again, I'm not suggesting that something more sinister was going on. I have no way of knowing what was behind the behavior. It was just an incredibly uncomfortable and unexpected situation.

What Does Texas Law Say About Public Exposure?

There's actually a legal side to this, too.

Under Texas Penal Code Section 42.01, a person can be charged with disorderly conduct for exposing their anus or genitals in a public place while being reckless about whether someone might be present who would be offended or alarmed.

That's a Class C misdemeanor.

Texas also has an indecent exposure law, but that requires additional elements, including intent to arouse or gratify sexual desire. Simply relieving yourself in public doesn't automatically establish that offense.

Of course, whether either law applies to a particular situation depends on the circumstances, including what was actually exposed and the person's actions. I can't say whether a law was violated in the encounter I experienced, but it certainly wasn't something I expected to see during an ordinary afternoon in Tyler.

Was It Just Rude, or Something More Concerning?

I told a friend what happened, and they raised a possibility I hadn't considered. They wondered whether the behavior could have been a form of 'casing' or some kind of signal used in certain situations.

I have no evidence that was the case, and given the time of day and location, I'm not sure what to make of that suggestion.

Still, it got me thinking.

Have you ever experienced something similar in a public parking lot or another unexpected place? Did it strike you as simply strange behavior, or did something about it make you feel uneasy?

I'd be interested to hear what other East Texans think.

https://knue.com/east-texas-family-awareness/?utm_source=chatgpt.com