The Tyler Police Department is continuing its investigation into the murder of 41 year old Tylsha Brown who was killed at a birthday party in her honor at a daiquiri shop in Tyler when a gunfight erupted on June 25th.

Tyler PD just released information about a second suspect they are searching for in connection with this tragic incident and they are asking for the public's help to bring him to justice.

In a post on the Tyler PD Facebook page, 21 year old Jaderick Willis, from Jacksonville, Texas is wanted for murder and he is considered to be armed and dangerous according to police.



According to the original report of this incident, Willis was originally identified as one of the victims injured in the shooting at New Orleans Flavored Daiquiris on June 25th along with Jalen Cavitt, a 20 year old male from Alabama who was also shot and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police didn't address what may have happened or what evidence they had that turned Willis from victim to suspect.

Tyler PD also added that they are still on the hunt for 22 year old Dycorrian Lofton, also of Jacksonville, who is wanted for murder and someone who is also considered to be armed and dangerous.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these indivduals, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Tyler's Most Wanted Suspects