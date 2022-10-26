East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest

Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.

Get our free mobile app

Trash TV in East Texas

My girlfriend has this current obsession with a show called Love After Lockup. The show follows someone who has been in jail along with the person that is in love with said inmate. There's a lot of scripted drama, ridiculous arguments and bad acting. I just pick up my Nintendo Switch and half watch it with her. So ridiculous. It would seem that some East Texas men were trying to audition for that show based on their reactions to a mugshot of a woman arrested in Tyler.

What She was Arrested For

Not a whole lot of details have been released around this arrest other than what can be found on the Smith County Jail website. The charge is Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle Less Than or Equal to $200. She was booked into jail on October 24 and released on October 25 on a $1,500 surety bond. She is 24-year-old Emily Corene Staley of Tyler.

Emily Corene Staley - Smith County Jail Emily Corene Staley - Smith County Jail loading...

If you are a follower of BustedNewspaper Smith County TX on Facebook, you may have seen their post of her arrest. Again, there's not many details about her arrest but the comments below her mugshot are gold.

For Instance:

BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook loading...

BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook loading...

BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook loading...

BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook loading...

BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook loading...

BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook loading...

Even a Couple of Ladies Got in on the Simping

BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook loading...

BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook BustedNewspaper Smith County TX via Facebook loading...

If you want to get a look at the full thread, check it out below. Stay thirsty guys, stay thirsty.

U.S. Marshalls Auction of Luxury Items Seized in Texas Going on Through November 8, 2022 If you're looking for that nice piece of jewelry, fancy handbag or high end alcohol, this auction is for you.

13 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something.